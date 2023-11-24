TEVTA KP to Start Training Courses on Electric Vehicles

In a significant development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s electric vehicle sector, the provincial government has joined forces with the Electrical Vehicle Academy Islamabad.

This collaboration aims to enhance the skills of technical students and professionals in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The partnership will focus on transitioning from traditional to electric vehicles in the region.

Under this initiative, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce and Technical Education department, in conjunction with EV Academy Islamabad, will conduct specialized training programs.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will facilitate these programs by providing necessary spaces and equipment. EV Academy Islamabad will contribute through its experienced trainers, imparting advanced technological skills to the participants.

This collaboration was further discussed in a meeting in Islamabad, attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Aamer Abdullah, and representatives from EV Academy, including Directors Saad Elahi and Syed Amaar Hussain Jafari, and Manager Operations Ikramullah. The meeting focused on the training aspects of electric vehicle production and explored further avenues for mutual cooperation in this field.