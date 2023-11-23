Chinese E-bike Maker Yadea is Launching Its First Showroom in Lahore

In another major news for the Electric Vehicle (EV) market of Pakistan, renowned Chinese e-bike manufacturer Yadea is all set to open its inaugural showroom in Lahore.

According to details, the company will be opening its showroom in collaboration with Road Prince. The opening ceremony of the showroom, located at Johar Town Lahore, has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Previously, the company had officially announced its partnership with Road Prince to manufacture and market electric scooters in Pakistan. Under the partnership, the Chinese e-bikes maker plans to establish a network of 3S dealerships across Pakistan. All the Yadea electric bikes sold through this partnership will come with a comprehensive 24-month warranty.

At the moment, there is no information available about the models Yadea will be launching in the Pakistani market and their prices. However, following its formal launch, we are expected to get more information in this regard.

The increase in the prices of cars, bikes and fuel have opened the door for electric two-wheelers in Pakistan. In recent months, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of e-bikes launched in the local market.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, one of Yadea’s electric scooters, dubbed E8S Pro, was launched by Metro Electric Bikes. The bike is available at a price tag of Rs.360,000, offering a maximum speed of 65-70km/h and it can cover a distance of up to 125 KM once fully charged.