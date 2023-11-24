Yadea Unveils T5 Electric Scooter at Launch of First Showroom in Pakistan

As ProPakistani reported yesterday, Chinese electric bike manufacturer, Yadea, has officially launched its first showroom in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the company’s inaugural showroom located in Lahore’s Johar Town was held today. The company has unveiled its T5 model at its Lahore’s showroom, and it will be the first e-bike Yadea will be launching in Pakistan. The pictures

Furthermore, the Chinese e-bike maker plans to introduce six more bikes in the coming months. All the variants of Yadea will come with a comprehensive 18-month warranty.

The Johar Town’s showroom is part of the company’s big plans for Pakistan and we are expecting more showrooms in other cities in the near future.

At the moment, there isn’t much information available about the prices of Yadea bikes, however, all the information is expected in the next few days. What we can tell you about the Yadea T5 is that it comes with an impressive 105KM range on a single charge.

Following are some of the features of the T5 model: