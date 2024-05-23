LPL Terminates Contract With Dambulla Franchise Over Allegations Of Match Fixing

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has announced the termination of its contract with the Dambulla Thunders, one of the five participating teams in the tournament. The decision comes in the wake of the arrest of Tamim Rahman, the co-owner of the franchise, at Bandaranaike International Airport.

Tamim Rahman, a British-Bangladeshi citizen, was apprehended under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Law in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs England Women’s 1st ODI Match Live Streaming

This legislation aims to uphold the integrity of sports by preventing corruption, match-fixing, and other illicit activities in the country. Specific details regarding Rahman’s alleged offenses have not been disclosed, but his arrest has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

It is the first South Asian nation to criminalize the act of match-fixing and other corruption in sports as they passed the law in 2019 to counter the crime.

Anyone who commits the offense will be jailed for up to 10 years and can be sanctioned with fines over such actions by an individual or a franchise.

The decision to sever ties with the Dambulla Thunders raises several questions about the future of the franchise and the ongoing tournament.

The LPL has assured fans and stakeholders that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly. Discussions are reportedly underway to either replace the team or reallocate its players to other franchises.

However, it has been reported recently that the new owners for the franchise will be finalized soon with the process in its final stages of the take over.

This incident marks a significant moment in the LPL’s history, highlighting the league’s rigorous stance against corruption and its dedication to preserving the sanctity of the sport.

ALSO READ Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Shahrukh Khan Admitted to Hospital

With the league commencing on July 1 despite all the hindrances, it is pertinent to mention that B-Love Kandy will defend their title this season as the current champion of the league.

Matches of the LPL will be played in Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo with the league hosting its final on July 21.