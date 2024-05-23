Prime Minister Orders Probe into Medical Education Quality

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 25-member committee, led by Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar, to evaluate the current state of medical education.

In addition to federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Azam Nazeer Tarar, the committee includes vice chancellors of various medical universities, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and secretaries, as per a notification.

The committee has been tasked with assessing the demand and supply gap in medical education and devising an action plan to address it. Furthermore, it will review the standards for recognizing private-sector medical colleges to ensure quality education.

It will examine the issue of students enrolling in unrecognized foreign institutions and propose policy options. Moreover, it has been tasked with recommending improvements to the existing regulatory framework if necessary.

The committee will set up a coordination framework between public and private sectors, as well as medical institutions, to ensure uniform quality of education.

The Ishaq Dar-led committee has been instructed to submit its report within 10 days for the Prime Minister’s review through the Ministry of HSR&C.