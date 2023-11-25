Algerian Footballer Detained in France Over ‘Anti-Semitic’ Social Media Post

Algerian international Youcef Atal was detained by French police on Friday 24 November 2023 after a probe started, which alleges Atal published anti-semitic posts on his social media accounts.

The 27-year-old defender is signed by French football club OGC Nice, but he faced a seven-match ban after he posted content onto his social media accounts which were justifying violence in regard to Israel-Palestine conflict. Atal quickly deleted the posts and tendered an apology, but he has been facing the wrath ever since.

Atal has been suspended by Nice ‘until further notice’, and it seems that he’ll get a clearer picture of his career after the probe is completed. He has been criticized for sharing a video from a Palestinian preacher where he calls for violence against Jewish people. France has a large population of Muslim and Jewish people, and ever since the war has begun, France has deployed police at various locations.

The Algerian international can now be questioned by the police as he’s in detention and can be charged, or released, once the detention period ends.

OGC Nice is second in French Ligue 1 standings, trailing behind Paris Saint-Germain by four points.