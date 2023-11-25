Manchester City Hosts Liverpool as Two EPL Giants Collide

Last season’s English Premier League winners and current season leaders Manchester City will face second-placed Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium today. The match will start at 5:30 PM (Pakistan time), the earliest kick-off after the 2-week International break.

City are leading the title race by a single point, as they have amassed 28 points from 12 matches, while Liverpool are trailing with 27 points in the same amount of games. City have won 23 matches in a row at home in all competitions, with the streak starting in December 2022, while Liverpool have won only two out of six away matches in the Premier League (PL) this season.

Liverpool are the only side to not let City win the PL title in the last 6 seasons. Liverpool won the title, after 30 years, in the 2019/20 PL season, but they also gave City tough time in 2018/19 and 2021/22 when City won the seasons by a meagre single point.

City will be missing their creative force in the midfield, Kevin De Bruyne who has a hamstring issue. He, also with defensive midfielder Mateo Kovacic and center-back John Stones will not take part in the match.

On the other side, Liverpool will be without their first choice left-back Andrew Robertson, who suffered a shoulder injury, as well as central midfielder Thiago, whose return isn’t known by anyone.

Liverpool got a boost earlier this week when French center-back Ibrahima Konate came back from injury and took part in training sessions at the AXA Training Center, Liverpool’s training ground.

Liverpool have a new midfield this season, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joining after the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner. City have progressed in the defensive ranks after signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.