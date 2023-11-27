All You Need to Know About the Redmi K70 Series

Redmi K70 is confirmed to launch within two days in China. The series will initially include the standard K70, K70 Pro, and K70e, all of whose camera details have now been leaked through a tipster in China.

The tipster claims that the primary camera setup for the upcoming Redmi K70 is expected to include a 50MP OmniVision OV50e sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Meanwhile, the Redmi K70 Pro is rumored to boast a similar configuration with a 50MP OV50e primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, but an additional 50MP OV50d telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the cheaper Redmi K70e is anticipated to sport a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary camera, along with the same 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera from the vanilla K70. But keep in mind these specs are only based on leaks and there may be some changes on the actual phones.

Additional specifications for the Redmi K70e, some of which have been confirmed, include the newly announced Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, offering up to 16GB of RAM, a maximum of 1TB of UFS memory, and a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 90W charging. The device is expected to showcase a 6.67-inch OLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K70 is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. Configurations are likely to include options such as 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage.

Meanwhile, the K70 Pro is slated to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, coupled with a 5,120 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Available configurations are expected to include 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. Both the K70 and K70 Pro will feature a high-refresh-rate 120Hz OLED display with a sharp 2K resolution.

Operating on HyperOS-based Android 14, the K70 series will offer a variety of color options, including black, white, blue, and purple.