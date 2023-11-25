Redmi K70 Pro Design Confirmed Via Official Teasers

Scheduled for arrival on November 29, the Redmi K70 lineup’s design and color options have been unveiled by Xiaomi just a few days ahead of the official announcement.

The phone will feature three cameras arranged in a square formation, accompanied by an LED flash. The design bears a striking resemblance to the Xiaomi 14 series, with the distinctive feature of the camera island extending from one end to the other.

The available color choices for the Redmi K70 include White and Black.

Xiaomi has also shared details about its upcoming flagship duo. The device will feature a 6.67” screen while maintaining a slim profile, measuring only 74.9 mm in thickness. Notably, the design opts for a flat surface without curved sides, although a noticeable camera bump is present.

Simultaneously, a leak from a retailer has disclosed the full range of memory configurations and color options for both the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. Across all configurations, RAM is set at a minimum of 16 GB, and storage options extend up to an impressive 1 TB. We recommend a grain of salt with this information as 16 GB of minimum RAM for every model seems a bit too good to be true.

While Redmi showcased the flagships in White and Black, leaked information also hints at additional color choices, including Blue and Purple versions. These versions are yet to appear in leaked images.

Redmi has an extensive lineup planned for the event on November 29. In addition to the highly anticipated Redmi K70 series, the brand will introduce the Redmi Book 16 2024 laptop, unveil the latest Redmi Watch 4 wearable, and showcase the newest Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS earphones.