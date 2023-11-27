Jubilee Life Insurance Marks 5-Year Milestone in Empowering Youth through Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP)

Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, proudly celebrated its 5th consecutive year of collaboration with SEED Ventures on the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP), the country’s premier business challenge for school children with an event held at the British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) Karachi, Pakistan.

The keynote address at the event was delivered by British Deputy High Commissioner Her Excellency Ms Sarah Mooney. Other speakers at the event included MD & CEO Jubilee Life Insurance Mr Javed Ahmed, and Head of Marketing and Brand Management Jubilee Life Insurance Mr Usman Qaiser, along with CEO SEED Ventures Ms Shaista Ayesha, ECP Programme Manager Ms Maha Salman.

ECP is an initiative of Prince’s Trust International executed by SEED Ventures since 2016 across Pakistan. It is a national competition for 14 – 18-year-old students that aims to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit within young people and transform them into the job creators of tomorrow.

Jubilee Life’s partnership with ECP aligns with its broader vision to alleviate socio-economic challenges by empowering youth and women, focusing on socially including and embracing those historically excluded. At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in Pakistan. Jubilee Life Insurance recognizes the significance of investing in young minds, providing them with the tools and opportunities to become impactful contributors to society.

Through ECP, the company has actively engaged with over 4,000 young minds from over 100 schools nationwide over the last five years. The skills gained include confidence, teamwork, problem-solving, decision-making, effective communication, and creative thinking.

Commenting on the milestone, MD & CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance Mr. Javed Ahmed stated: “Our collaboration with SEED Ventures on the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is not just about sponsorship; it is about building a foundation for the future. We believe in empowering the youth, and ECP has been a tremendous platform to witness the incredible skills and creativity that emerge when given the right opportunities. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to creating positive social impact and nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

Expressing their views, the CEO of SEED Ventures Ms Shaista Ayesha stated, “Partnering with Jubilee Life Insurance on the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan has been a journey fueled by shared passion and commitment. The impact of this collaboration goes beyond nurturing entrepreneurial skills; it is about sowing seeds of change in the hearts and minds of our youth. ECP has evolved into a transformative force, inspiring thousands of young minds to dream big and aspire to create positive societal change. We look forward to continuing this journey with Jubilee Life Insurance, reaching even greater heights in the coming years, and empowering more young souls to become architects of their own success stories.”

Looking ahead, Jubilee Life Insurance and SEED Ventures aim to expand the reach of ECP. Over the next five years, the programme is set to extend its impact to 2000 schools, onboarding 30,000 young people from underprivileged schools across Pakistan. This ambitious expansion reflects the commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and positive change among the youth.