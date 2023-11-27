Oppo Find X7 Pro Appears in Real Life Photos Before Launch With Octagon Camera

Oppo Reno 11 series just became official in China and we are already starting to see leaks for the company’s next flagship phone, the Find X7 Pro. Rumor has it that the Find X7 series is expected to debut in January 2024 in China.

The more powerful phone in the series, Find X7 Pro, has now appeared in a spy shot, detailing its camera design. It is going to be a gigantic camera module in the shape of an octagon with metallic edges. The phone’s frame also appears to be metallic.

The large camera module appears to have four camera cutouts, though the right one seems to be empty. There seems to be a periscope module in the middle of the camera layout and an LED flash unit in the top left corner.

The image contradicts previous leaks suggesting that the Find X7 series would adopt a round camera module akin to the Find X6 series. Therefore, it is recommended to regard the leaked image with a degree of skepticism.

According to reports, the rear camera setup of the Find X7 Pro is rumored to include a 50MP LYT-900 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), described as a modified version of the 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor. It is likely to be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and two periscope telephoto cameras.

These may include a 50MP IMX890 periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and a 50MP IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected for the device, other specifications remain undisclosed.

Regarding the Find X7, it is anticipated to feature the Dimensity 9300 chipset. More specifications should surface as the anticipated January launch date draws near.