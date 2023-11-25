Oppo Pad Air 2 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 8,000 mAh Battery for $180

Alongside the Reno 11 series, Oppo also launched its latest affordable tablet dubbed the Pad Air 2. In fact, this is actually the OnePlus Pad Go simply renamed for the Chinese market with the same big screen and battery life.

At its launch, Oppo didn’t disclose the complete specifications of the Pad Air 2. However, it is evident that it shares similarities with the OnePlus tablet, excluding the stylish green color.

This tablet represents an advancement from the initial Pad Air, boasting an 11.4-inch LCD with a 7:5 aspect ratio. The resolution stands at 2408 x 1720 pixels, and the 10-bit panel supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It should have stylus support if it is simply a rebranded OnePlus Pad Go. Interestingly, OnePlus did not officially announce stylus support for the Pad Go either.

In terms of battery capacity, the Pad Air 2 is equipped with an 8,000 mAh battery, complemented by 33W charging capabilities. There is no word on the tablet’s chipset, but if the entire spec sheet is similar to the OnePlus Pad Go, we can expect to see the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a duo of 8MP cameras, one on the front and one on the back.

Geared towards a younger audience, Oppo promotes it as a tablet featuring ColorOS for Pad, offering a customizable taskbar, intelligent file galleries, and various multi-finger gestures. This Wi-Fi-only tablet also boasts Dolby Atmos sound and four speakers, delivering a loudness of 86 dB.

Scheduled to hit the market on November 25, Oppo Pad Air 2 is currently available for pre-order in China with three pricing options: $180 for the 6/128 GB variant, $210 for the 8/128 GB model, and $240 for the 8/256 GB configuration.