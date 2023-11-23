Oppo Reno 11 Series Launched With OCD-Inducing Ugly Design

Today, Oppo unveiled its premium mid-rangers in China, the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, featuring a peculiar back design and upgraded chipsets.

In contrast to the Chinese versions of the Reno 10, these models come with increased battery capacity. However, Oppo opted to slightly reduce the SuperVOOC charging speeds at the cost of increased battery.

Oppo Reno 11

The standard Reno 11 features a 6.7” OLED display with a 1080p resolution. This 10-bit screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The front design incorporates a punch hole for the selfie camera, subtly curved sides for improved handling, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, an upgrade from the one used in the Reno 10 Pro, enhancing the performance of the vanilla variant.

The Reno 11 boasts a 50 MP Sony LYT600 sensor as its primary camera, equipped with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and OIS. Complementing this is a 32 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom, and a basic 8 MP ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree field of view.

The front camera retains its reliable 32 MP shooter, a consistent feature in every Reno and Find X smartphone over the past three years.

With a battery capacity of 4,800 mAh, there’s a 5% increase compared to the previous Reno10 models. Although the top charging speed is now 67W, representing a decrease on paper, Oppo asserts that the phone can go from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Out of the box, the phone comes with ColorOS 14 and supports NFC. Notably, it lacks a 3.5 mm audio jack and a microSD slot. However, the card tray accommodates two nano-SIM cards.

The Oppo Reno 11 is available in Black, Green, or White color options. In China, the prices are $350 for the 8/256 GB version, $390 for the 12/256 GB option, and $420 for the 12/512 GB variant.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro

While the Pro version may share a similar appearance with its standard counterpart, it incorporates several enhancements. The 6.74” OLED screen boasts a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits.

Powering the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a notable upgrade previously featured in the Reno 10 Pro+.

ALSO READ Oppo Launches Color OS 14, Unveils When and Which Devices Will Get It

The primary camera of the Reno11 Pro sees an improvement with the adoption of the larger and more powerful Sony IMX890 sensor, now with 50 MP and OIS. The remaining cameras remain unchanged – a 32 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultrawide with a 112-degree field of view, and a 32 MP front-facing camera.

The battery is split into two cells, each with a capacity of 2,350 mAh, totaling 4,700 mAh in typical capacity. The charging speed is an impressive 80W, with Oppo claiming the phone can reach 50% charge from 0% in just 11 minutes.

Additional features include Color OS 14, NFC support, and dual-SIM functionality with 5G support on both cards.

Pre-orders are now open for the Oppo Reno 11 Pro in China, offered in White, Green, or Black color options. The initial pricing is set at $490 for the 12/256 GB variant and $530 for the 12/512 GB option.

Specifications