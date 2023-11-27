PCB Fines Azam Khan for Palestine Sticker on Bat in National T20

Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan has been fined half of his match fee for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat during a National T20 Cup match.

Azam Khan could face suspension if he continues using the Palestinian flag sticker on his bat. Authorities say he has violated rules by displaying an unauthorized logo and engaging in political messaging.

Wicketkeeper Batsman Azam Khan has been fined 50% of his match fees for using Palestine Flag 🇵🇸 on his bat in a National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues. He has also been warned of suspension if he uses 🇵🇸 again during match. pic.twitter.com/lCWV8KblKP — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) November 26, 2023

In the recent World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammed Rizwan opted to dedicate the victory to the Palestinians facing oppression in Gaza.

Seizing the moment, Rizwan strongly supported the Palestinian cause, expressing solidarity with their struggles.

PCB reportedly requested Rizwan to remove his post, but he refused. Interestingly, former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam also expressed support for Gaza upon the team’s return to Pakistan after stepping out of his captaincy.

Cricket enthusiasts strongly criticized the board, alleging that it had prevented players, particularly the captain, from voicing their support for Gaza.