9 Out of 10 People Believe Pakistan is Going in The Wrong Direction

According to the recently released Ipsos Consumer Confidence Index Survey for the fourth quarter of 2023, only 1 out of 10 Pakistanis believe that the country is “headed in the right direction.”

However, the public’s confidence in the current state of the economy has significantly improved. The recent survey revealed that 60% of Pakistanis believe that the country’s current state of economy is weak, compared to 76% in the last survey.

“1 in 3, and 1 in 4 Pakistanis expect their personal financial and economic situation in their areas to get better in the next 6 months,” the survey further revealed.

Moreover, 5 out of 10 Pakistanis claimed that they know someone who lost their job due to the current economic situation. Additionally, 98% of Pakistanis revealed that they weren’t comfortable making major purchases such as houses and cars.

Ipsos revealed that 88% of the respondents feared that they would lose their jobs, witnessing a 7% decline compared to the previous survey. 92% of Pakistanis stated that they cannot save and invest to meet future needs.

The number of people facing difficulties affording common household or personal items due to economic challenges stands at 96%.