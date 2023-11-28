International Pakistan Cricketers Face Bribery Demands From Sindh Police

In a shocking tale of corruption and bribery within the Sindh Police, even Pakistan international cricketers, Aamer Yamin and Sohaib Maqsood, were not spared as they faced demands for bribes.

The cricketers were stopped by police officials at a checkpoint. The police officers allegedly demanded a bribe from the cricketers for letting them go.

Sohaib Maqsood narrated the story of the bribery of Sindh Police on social media.

Sohaib said, “We are lucky that we live in Punjab instead of Sindh. I traveled from Karachi to Multan by road for the first time in my life.”

We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) November 27, 2023

He added, “Sindh Police is so corrupt that they stop every 50 km and demand money. Police officers threatened to take them to the police station without any reason for not giving money, even if we gave money, after the next 50 km they stopped again and asked for money.”

He also shared that they informed the policemen that they were international cricketers on their way to Multan for a match. Despite disclosing this information, they were let go after paying Rs 8,000 to the police.