International Pakistan Cricketers Face Bribery Demands From Sindh Police

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 11:32 am
rupee

In a shocking tale of corruption and bribery within the Sindh Police, even Pakistan international cricketers, Aamer Yamin and Sohaib Maqsood, were not spared as they faced demands for bribes.

The cricketers were stopped by police officials at a checkpoint. The police officers allegedly demanded a bribe from the cricketers for letting them go.

Sohaib Maqsood narrated the story of the bribery of Sindh Police on social media.

Sohaib said, “We are lucky that we live in Punjab instead of Sindh. I traveled from Karachi to Multan by road for the first time in my life.”

He added, “Sindh Police is so corrupt that they stop every 50 km and demand money. Police officers threatened to take them to the police station without any reason for not giving money, even if we gave money, after the next 50 km they stopped again and asked for money.”

He also shared that they informed the policemen that they were international cricketers on their way to Multan for a match. Despite disclosing this information, they were let go after paying Rs 8,000 to the police.

>