PCB to Delay Haris Rauf’s BBL NOC for Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf is set to miss the initial matches of the BBL due to delay in the issuance of NOC by the PCB.

In a setback for Melbourne Stars, Haris Rauf’s participation in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) is likely to face delays as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to postpone issuing his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) until the 11th of December.

With the Big Bash League set to start on 7th December, Haris Rauf will miss the initial matches in case the PCB doesn’t issue the NOC. The official reason for the delay is Haris Rauf’s expected involvement in the National T20 Cup in Pakistan, which concludes on 10th December.

Haris Rauf’s absence will not only impact the Melbourne Stars, who signed him as a premier player but shall also disrupt the BBL’s marketing strategy targeting the South Asian audience. The Melbourne Stars had capitalized on Rauf’s popularity, introducing special memberships and seating zones.

The delay could extend beyond the National T20 Cup, as Haris Rauf will have to leave the BBL for Pakistan’s T20 series in New Zealand as well.

Haris Rauf’s NOC situation, currently entangled in a standoff with chief selector Wahab Riaz, may raise concerns among centrally contracted players. The PCB’s influence on NOCs remains a point of contention, reflecting broader issues in player-contract negotiations.