Karachi University Announces Entry Test Date for BS Program

Karachi University has unveiled the date for the entrance test for its four-year BS program in the year 2024.

Professor Dr. Saima Akhtar, the Director of Admissions at the University of Karachi, announced that the entrance test is scheduled to take place on December 3 at the university campus.

This examination will be administered by 54 institutions along with 23 research institutions affiliated with the university. The test is set to commence at 11 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM, with a duration of 90 minutes.

In comparison to the previous year, the number of registered students for the test has decreased to approximately 8,500, as reported by Dr. Saima Akhtar.

She attributed this decline to inflation and the implementation of new policies by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). In the preceding year, 11,500 students were registered in the BS program.

Dr. Akhtar urged all prospective students to adequately prepare for the upcoming test and emphasized the importance of adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the examination.