NADRA Launches Helpline and Doorstep Services in Islamabad for Certain People

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Islamabad has recently taken a major step forward in supporting individuals with disabilities by launching a special helpline and a service for issuing identity cards at home.

This new initiative, announced on November 28, aims to simplify the process of acquiring a national identity card (NIC) for disabled persons, making it more accessible and less cumbersome.

A public relations officer from NADRA highlighted that the Special Helpline 1777 is designed to be a comprehensive resource for disabled persons.

It offers detailed information and guidance on various NADRA services, including the procedure for obtaining an NIC at home. The helpline is staffed with dedicated personnel ready to address any questions or concerns.

Furthermore, the home-based NIC issuance service is specifically tailored for those with disabilities who face challenges in visiting NADRA registration centers.

This service includes home visits by NADRA officials to collect necessary documents, capture biometric data, and ultimately issue the NICs. This approach ensures that all individuals, regardless of their physical abilities, have access to essential identity documents.