PSX Makes History As KSE-100 Rallies Above 60,000 During Live Trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Tuesday, surging past the previous record of 59,811 and breaching 60,000 points.
After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 0.53 percent or 759 points at 9:50 AM to a new high of 60,126. At 10:06 AM, it clocked in at 60,311, up 0.84 percent or 500 points.
At 10:20 AM, the KSE-100 index surged by 1.37 percent or 822 points to hit 60,633 points.
The index has gained roughly 50 percent in 2023 so far.
You just witnessed history!#KSE100 crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time ever. The index has gained around 50% during 2023.#pakistan #equities #stocks #economy pic.twitter.com/9PnTJlqGQT
— StockIntel (@stock_intel) November 28, 2023
Commenting on the record, CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said, “Record but not surprising. Pakistan KSE 100 index gained 50% in only 5 months. From 40k to 60k. This is the fastest 50% rise in a few months after 2004. (But) When you have unbelievably low valuation (PE 3-4), such recovery is not at all surprising”.
The morning began on a positive note for the equity market, pushing the benchmark index to a new psychological milestone of +60,000.
Overall, the market experienced robust activity, with a total trading volume of 150 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 4.11 billion within the first hour of intraday trade.
The highest participation was witnessed in Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM) with over 33.9 million shares traded, followed by Treet Corporation Limited (PSX: TREETR2) and Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL). The scrips had 17.1 million shares and 15.2 million shares traded, respectively.
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|KOSM
|4.29
|4.45
|4.2
|0.29
|33,938,500
|TREETR2
|3.85
|3.95
|3.16
|0.15
|17,128,849
|WTL
|1.61
|1.62
|1.52
|0.09
|15,299,213
|SEARL
|60.5
|60.65
|58.01
|2.63
|6,541,727
|UNITY
|26.14
|26.54
|25.59
|0.87
|6,020,075
|AGHA
|16.35
|16.74
|16.17
|0.36
|5,892,678
|PAEL
|18.37
|18.65
|18.3
|0.06
|5,567,397
This is an intraday market update.