Switzerland Eager to Host Cheapest Ever Olympics

Switzerland is ready to bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic Games. The national authorities are trying to convince the local sports federations to back its bid by pledging to keep the budget down to $1.7 billion.

On Friday, the Swiss Olympic Association announced its interest in holding the Winter Olympic Games. Their budget will be around 1.5 billion Swiss Francs, or $1.8 billion through the support of local federations.

According to Bloomberg, this will be the cheapest Olympic games ever, if Switzerland manages to hold the event according to the budget.

Swiss citizens have rejected three previous bids to host the games, although the International Olympic Committee is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. It takes a colossal investment to host the tournament and get financial benefits long-term.

The last edition of the Winter Olympics was hosted by China, where the initial budget was $1.6 billion, but the costs skyrocketed to $4.6 billion once the event took place. The 2018 event in South Korea cost a hefty $15 billion.

Switzerland has never hosted a Summer Olympics event, but they hosted the Winter Olympics in 1928 and 1948. Will their population decide to host the event for a 3rd time, or will they not be convinced by the meager budget?