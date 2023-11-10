Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Hockey Team’s Schedule for Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Unveiled

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 12:33 pm

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the schedule for the Pakistan Hockey team in the Paris Olympic Qualifiers 2024, which will be held in Muscat, Oman, next year.

According to the details, four teams will participate in each group, called Pool A and Pool B, respectively.

Here are the teams in both pools:

POOL A POOL B
Pakistan Germany
Great Britain New Zealand
Malaysia Canada
China Chile

 

Pakistan’s placement in Pool A, alongside Great Britain, China, and Malaysia, poses a significant challenge for the team. Performing well against these challenging opponents will be crucial.

Furthermore, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, with the top three securing a spot in the Olympics.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to kick off their first qualifier match against Great Britain.

Here is the schedule for Pakistan’s qualifying matches.

It should be noted that the Pakistan team won 10 medals at the Olympic Games, including three golds, three silvers, and four bronzes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team needs to perform well in these qualifier matches to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2023, as they have to replicate the historical success achieved during their peak era.

>