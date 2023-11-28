Trading Corporation of Pakistan Issues Tender to Buy 110,000 Tons Wheat

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international tender for the purchase and import of 110,000 metric tons of wheat, European Reuters reported.

The deadline for submitting price offers in response to the tender is December 27.

The wheat can possibly be sourced from any optional worldwide origins, excluding Israel and India, and should be supplied from the latest crop.

The requested shipments are for the year 2024, to be delivered in consignments of at least 50,000 tons in two periods between January 10-15 and January 17-22.

The condition is that the shipments must be organized to ensure the wheat arrives in Pakistan by February 12, 2024. TCP reserves the right to buy 10 percent more or less than the specified tender volume.

Traders have indicated that Pakistan is perceived to have a substantial import requirement to alleviate the upward trend in flour prices. However, the country’s financial difficulties have constrained imports, despite the private sector’s engagement in the field.