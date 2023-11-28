WAPDA Set to Double Hydropower Capacity by 2029

Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is working on a significant boost in water capacity and hydropower generation, thanks to the eight ongoing water and hydropower projects.

The increased carryover water capacity from 30 to 45 days, along with an additional 9.7 million acre-feet of water storage, is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s water resilience. Simultaneously, hydel power generation is set to double to 18,000 MW, marking an impressive increase of 9,043 MW.

This development was shared with a delegation from PAF Air War College Karachi during their visit to Wapda House. Secretary Wapda Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema welcomed the guests, and Advisor (Hydrology and Water Management) Shahid Hamid briefed the delegation about the critical role, functions, and development plans of Wapda.

The discussion also delved into the challenges and opportunities posed by climate change and water security in Pakistan. The delegation learned that Wapda is currently undertaking its most extensive portfolio of development projects in the water and hydropower sectors. These projects, scheduled for completion from 2024 to 2029, aim to address Pakistan’s water, food, and energy security.

Notable projects in the pipeline include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu (Stage-I), Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I), Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Tarbela 5th Extension Project, and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

Pakistan currently stores only 10 percent of its annual river flows, well below the global average of 40 percent. The completion of these under-construction projects is expected to significantly improve both water storage and hydropower capacity in the country.