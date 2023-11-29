Bank Alfalah Introduces Transact Live: Enabling Financial Transactions on WhatsApp via ChatBot

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, is proud to unveil Alfa WhatsApp, an innovative feature designed to simplify and elevate the banking experience for users. Alfa WhatsApp transforms WhatsApp into a comprehensive financial hub, making banking as easy as having a chat with a friend.

Alfa WhatsApp allows users to effortlessly transfer funds within Bank Alfalah accounts and to accounts in other banks just via WhatsApp. This feature promotes financial inclusivity and streamlines the management of diverse portfolios. As an all-in-one financial command centre, Alfa WhatsApp consolidates the following within WhatsApp and simplifies financial tasks:

Bank to Bank transfer

Other bank transfer

Bill Payment

Mobile Top-up

Account and credit card balance

Account and Credit Card Mini-Statement

Credit & Debit Card Activation

Bank Alfalah’s authentication protocols guarantee secure transactions, offering peace of mind for users. It is designed for both digital banking veterans and newcomers, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.

Talking about the feature, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking Group, Bank Alfalah, stated, “Alfa WhatsApp is not just a feature; it’s a statement. Bank Alfalah is leading the way in the digital banking revolution, offering banking where financial transactions seamlessly integrate into everyday lifestyle.”

Initiating the financial journey with Alfa WhatsApp is as simple as sending a message on Bank Alfalah WhatsApp at 021-111-225-111. Type ‘7’ in the main menu to choose ‘Transact,’ and seamless banking is only a click away.

With Alfa WhatsApp, Bank Alfalah blurs the lines between banking and lifestyle, ushering in a new era of financial convenience.