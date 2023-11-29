Shan Masood Believes His Experience as Captain in Domestic Cricket Will Help Him in Leading Pakistan

Pakistan men’s cricket Test team captain Shan Masood spoke at a press conference where he conveyed his experience of captaining domestic teams before being handed the national side’s Test captaincy.

He has previously captained the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, and when he went to England to play the county championship, he was awarded the captaincy of Derbyshire and Yorkshire county.

Masood said that he had leaders such as Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Sohail Tanveer, and James Vince in his team when he was leading MS, so it wouldn’t be difficult while patrolling the side in the series down under.

He said that the current Pakistani team has many leaders, be it Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. They all would play a role in grooming the youngsters in the team.

Masood also shared his experience of captaining English county clubs Derbyshire and Yorkshire. He said that he learned a lot by captaining Yorkshire. One of the primary reasons for that was the ongoing Azeem Rafiq controversy, where Yorkshire’s stakeholders were held accountable for assisting racism.

