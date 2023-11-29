Medical Student Commits Suicide Following Third MDCAT Failure

After failing to pass the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on his third attempt, a student of Islamia College Peshawar took his own life.

According to details, the student, hailing from Parachinar, was studying Zoology at the Islamia College Peshawar. It should be noted that the MDCAT exam was held in KPK on Sunday for the second time after multiple students were caught cheating in the earlier test.

The deceased student reportedly swallowed Aluminum Phosphide on November 27 after failing to pass the medical college admission test on his third attempt.

As per the college’s provost, the roommate of the deceased informed the warden after finding him in critical condition in the room. However, despite the doctors’ attempt to save his life, he died early morning on Tuesday at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. The deceased’s father stated that his son took his own life after failing to clear the test on his third attempt.

Earlier, the Khyber Medical University Peshawar announced the MDCAT result. The first position was secured by six students, who got 192 marks each. Similarly, the second position belonged to five students with 191 marks each.

According to the result, 75% of candidates passed the MDCAT, reflecting a commendable performance by the majority of test-takers. Out of the 46,218 registered students, 34,852 took the test while 11,366 students were absent.