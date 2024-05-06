Police Arrest Car Stealing Gang Recovering Minister’s Stolen Vehicle

Police have successfully recovered the stolen vehicle of Gilgit Baltistan’s Provincial Education Minister, Ghulam Shahzad Agha. According to details, the official double cabin vehicle was recovered by the New Town police, and the culprit was apprehended.

The apprehended thief was part of a car theft ring. Following his arrest, police tracked down the entire gang, resulting in the arrest of its members and the recovery of six more stolen vehicles from their possession.

The minister’s vehicle was reported missing from outside his residence in D Block, Satellite Town in March 2024. Rawalpindi CPO Khalid Hamdani had assigned the responsibility of locating the vehicle to SP Rawal Faisal Saleem and SHO Newtown Sub-Inspector Luqman Javed.

Law enforcement successfully tracked down additional members of the car theft gang across various regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Landi Kotal, Charsadda, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi.

Before their arrest, the gang members planned to transport the provincial minister’s vehicle from Rawalpindi to Landi Kotal.

According to police sources, the accused had a modus operandi of selling stolen double-cabin vehicles in Landi Kotal and Charsadda for prices ranging from Rs. 700,000 to Rs. 800,000. Moreover, they would sell Mehran cars for Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 250,000.