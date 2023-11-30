Fauji Cement Becomes 3rd Largest Cement Producer in Pakistan

Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL) has become Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer after commissioning a new 2.1 million ton Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Dera Ghazi Khan, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform that Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant on 30 November 2023, having a production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker at Shadan Lund, District Dera Ghazi Khan,” the stock filing said.

It added, “With the commencement of operation of the new line, the total cement production capacity of the Company has increased to 10.6 million tons per annum and establishes Fauji Cement Company’s position as the 3rd largest Cement producer in the country. The Greenfield Project has been completed within a record time of 13 months”.

This project includes state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant. Furthermore, the addition of this Greenfield Cement Plant at an extremely impoverished area of Shadan Lund in Southern Punjab will not only provide a livelihood to the locals but will also help in the major uplift of the area, according to the filing.

Fauji Cement as a responsible corporate entity has, well before the commissioning of the plant, initiated major CSR projects like providing clean drinking water, healthcare, and solar systems to deprived communities with no electricity as well as supporting school-going children, it added.

It bears mentioning that FCCL commenced its business with effect from 22 May 1993. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of different types of cement.