Here are All the Teams Taking Part in T20 World Cup 2024

The eagerly anticipated 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup promises a dynamic spectacle with the introduction of additional teams and an innovative format, setting the stage for exciting new match-ups and the creation of memorable historic moments.

With the recent Africa Qualifier results, the 20 teams for the tournament have been finalized. Namibia and Uganda secured the final two spots, joining six other teams that emerged from regional qualifiers.

The tournament, in which the West Indies and the USA have qualified as hosts, marks a groundbreaking moment for the USA. It signifies their first global tournament appearance since the Champions Trophy in 2005.

Here are the 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024: