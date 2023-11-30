Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here are All the Teams Taking Part in T20 World Cup 2024

Published Nov 30, 2023

The eagerly anticipated 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup promises a dynamic spectacle with the introduction of additional teams and an innovative format, setting the stage for exciting new match-ups and the creation of memorable historic moments.

With the recent Africa Qualifier results, the 20 teams for the tournament have been finalized. Namibia and Uganda secured the final two spots, joining six other teams that emerged from regional qualifiers.

The tournament, in which the West Indies and the USA have qualified as hosts, marks a groundbreaking moment for the USA. It signifies their first global tournament appearance since the Champions Trophy in 2005.

Here are the 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Hosts Next Best Teams For T20I Rankings
West Indies Afghanistan
USA Bangladesh
2022 T20 Word Cup Top 8 Regional Qualifiers
Australia Namibia
England Uganda
India Canada
Pakistan Nepal
New Zealand Oman
Netherlands Papua New Guinea
South Africa Ireland
Sri Lanka Scotland

As hosts, the West Indies and the USA secured the first two spots for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Subsequently, the remaining 10 positions were determined based on teams’ performances at the 2022 edition and their standings before the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14.

The top eight teams in Australia, comprising the top four from each Super 12 group, have earned berths for the upcoming 2024 tournament. Additionally, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, identified as the next best teams based on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of 14 November 2022, have also secured their spots in the competition.

Shifting away from the Global Qualifier framework, the 2024 tournament introduced a heightened emphasis on regional actions to determine the final spots.

In the qualification process, Africa, Asia, and Europe were allocated two qualification spots each, while the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions were granted one spot each.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>