Pakistan Test Squad Departs for Australia

The Pakistan Test squad embarked on their trip to Australia from Lahore on Thursday morning, with an anticipated arrival in Sydney in the early hours of December 1st. Upon reaching Sydney, the team, under the captaincy of Shan Masood, will immediately head to Canberra.

Upon reaching the Australian capital, the team is set to commence their training sessions at 10 am local time on Sunday, December 3rd.

Pakistan’s second training session is slated for December 4th, running from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by media interaction with wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed at 12:45 pm.

On December 5th, a captains’ call and trophy photoshoot are scheduled at the renowned Manuka Oval in Canberra, featuring Nathan McSweeney and Shan Masood, captains of PM XI and the Pakistan squad, respectively. Concurrently, PM XI will undergo a training session from 10 am to 1 pm, while Pakistan will hit the field for their training session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The four-day match between Pakistan and PM XI is set to commence on December 6th at Manuka Oval in Canberra, with the first ball anticipated to be bowled at 10:30 am.