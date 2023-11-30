Redmi K70 and K70 Pro Are Loaded With Flagship Specs Starting At Only $350

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand hosted a major launch event in China yesterday where it unveiled the latest and greatest in its K series phones, the K70 and K70 Pro. As always, both of these phones are priced as flagship killers with premium specs.

Redmi K70

The standard K70 boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 12-bit panel can display an impressive 68.7 billion colors and reaches up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness, making it the brightest phone display yet.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Launches Confusing Redmi Note 13R With New Color

The Redmi K70 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s leading chipset for 2022. It offers options of 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB using UFS 4.0 technology.

For software, you get the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi’s newly unveiled HyperOS UI.

Additionally, the Redmi K70 introduces a new 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.55” sensor size, an f/1.6 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It’s accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the device uses a 16MP front camera. While Redmi hasn’t specified, it’s expected to be the same 1/3.06” sensor with an f/2.5 lens as seen in the previous Redmi K60 series.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Reports 183% Profit Growth in Q3 2023

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, enabling a full charge in only 18 minutes. There are multiple charging chips onboard to handle power management and improve battery life.

The Redmi K70 has a starting price of only $350 in China and it is available in White, Black, Moonstone Blue, and Violet color options.

Redmi K70 Pro

The Redmi K70 Pro features an identical 6.67-inch OLED display with 1440p resolution, a result of a collaboration with TCL.

A significant enhancement in the Pro model is the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, distinguishing it from the base K70 model.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Pro version retains the 50MP main sensor with OIS seen in the Redmi K70. However, it ups the game with a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and an upgraded 12MP ultrawide camera. The front-facing camera remains consistent with a 16MP sensor.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging, maintaining the impressive claim of reaching a full charge in just 18 minutes.

The Redmi K70 Pro is priced at $465 in China in Black, White, and Blue colors.

Specifications