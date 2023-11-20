Xiaomi Launches Confusing Redmi Note 13R With New Color

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 20, 2023 | 5:02 pm

Two months ago, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 13 series, featuring the vanilla Note 13 equipped with a Dimensity 6080 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP main camera.

Today, the company has unveiled the Redmi Note 13R, which shares the same internal specifications. Externally, it introduces a new yellow color option and an expanded camera island that now spans from one end to the other.

The Note 13R offers a single memory configuration: 12 GB RAM paired with 256 GB of storage. The display remains the familiar 6.67” OLED that Xiaomi has been utilizing in its phones for the past three years. The rear camera features the same 108 MP sensor by Samsung, while the selfie shooter inside the punch hole boasts a 16 MP sensor.

Xiaomi has retained the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support for the Redmi Note 13R. While the phone remains nearly identical in terms of hardware, the additional plastic on the back for the extended camera island has resulted in a slight increase in weight and thickness.

Redmi Note 13R is currently available for purchase in China at $280. It raises questions about its target audience, given that the regular Note 13, with the same 12/256 GB memory configuration, is considerably more affordable at $222.

Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 13, MIUI 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 16MP (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Gold
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Price: $280

