Usman Khawaja Praises Pakistan’s Batting Talent Ahead of Australia Tour

Australian batter Usman Khawaja shared his insights on the Pakistan team before the commencement of the three-match Test series scheduled to begin on December 14 in Perth.

During the interview, Khawaja praised key players like Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, and Abdullah Shafique, stating that this batting combination is the most formidable he has ever seen from Pakistan.

Usman Khawaja said, “Pakistan is one of the better teams in the world. They have good batting and always have great fast bowlers. Looking at the past teams, I think this is the strongest Pakistan batting lineup coming over.”

Specifically, Khawaja commended Babar Azam, recognizing him as one of the top batsmen worldwide across various formats.

He added, “Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in all three formats. Steve Smith is the greatest batsman of our era. When they both play here in the Benaud-Qadir series, it would be exciting. Matching Babar with Smith is almost like matching Smith with Kohli.”

Khawaja additionally pointed out that Babar’s remarkable quality lies in his ability to score not just within Pakistan but also overseas. Emphasizing this, he noted that Babar had previously scored a century in Australia.

Additionally, Khawaja acknowledged the formidable nature of the fast bowling units on both sides, specifically noting the pace and swing capabilities of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mitchell Starc.

He expressed his opinion on the speed and abilities of Shaheen Shah and Mitchell Starc, noting that both are very fast bowlers capable of bowling up to 145kph. Starc is known for his ability to swing the new ball, while Shaheen possesses an excellent wrist position and can swing the ball effectively.

Khawaja acknowledged the challenge posed by fast bowlers swinging the ball in overcast conditions in Australia, making the job of an opener more challenging. He concluded by stating that facing such challenges is what players rebel for and what they play for.