10 Most Suitable Cities for Pakistani Students Planning to Study in Germany

In its most recent evaluation, Studying-in-Germany.org, the largest information platform for education in Germany, has released the 2024 rankings of the best German cities for international students, including Pakistanis.

These rankings are determined by a range of criteria, including the volume of international students, the quantity of higher education institutions, safety metrics, quality of life indices, cost of living assessments, crime statistics, and healthcare provisions.

The rankings, meticulously curated by seasoned higher education experts showcase the following top-ranking cities:

  1. Munich
  2. Aachen
  3. Cologne
  4. Bonn
  5. Stuttgart
  6. Berlin
  7. Frankfurt
  8. Dresden
  9. Leipzig
  10. Hamburg
You can find all the information for each city at Studying in Germany.

>