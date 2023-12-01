App Launched to Put an End to Sale of Stolen Mobile Phones

In an effort to put an end to the snatching of mobile phones across the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have launched a mobile application.

The mobile app – Find My Cell – was launched by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Anwar, DIG IT Irfan Khan and SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Sharing details about the app, the CCPO revealed that it would connect the local police stations with registered mobile dealers to discourage the sale of stolen mobile phones. He added that the mobile dealers will be registered following verification from the concerned police stations and associations.

An official told a local media outlet that the registered dealers would keep a record of everyone who sells a phone to them on a form provided by the police department. It will later be uploaded to a database, which will be available on the Find My Cell app.

The CCPO said that they are using technology to put an end to the snatching and theft of phones. He added that the police are taking different measures to enhance the law and order situation in the province.