Suzuki Shuts Down Motorcycle Plant Due to Low Sales

Published Dec 1, 2023

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited has announced that its management has decided to shut down its motorcycle plant for six days.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said that it took the decision based on the current level of sales demand and to optimize the inventory of finished goods.

According to Pak Suzuki, its motorcycle plant will remain closed from December 1 until December 6. However, the auto manufacturer has decided to keep its automobile plant operative.

It should be noted that the company has announced multiple plant closures in recent weeks due to the shortage of inventory. Earlier in November, it announced to extend its automobile plant closure until November 14.    

However, Suzuki had decided to keep its motorcycle plant operational but now it has decided to suspend operations at their bike plant for a week.

Last month, the company announced upgrading all the variants of Suzuki Swift to provide standardized and top-notch safety features to its customers.

Following are the newly added features to the Swift’s models:

  • 6 airbags
  • Front and rear fog lamps
  • Headlamp leveling
  • Auto headlamps
  • Seatbelt reminders for all seats
  • Rear seat ISOFIX – Child seat anchors
  • Underbody engine cover
  • Change in emblem position and design


