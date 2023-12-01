CM Punjab Inaugurates New Dam in Rawalpindi

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially inaugurated the construction of the Dadhocha Dam in the Rawalpindi region, emphasizing its crucial role in addressing the growing water demand in the region.

A special inauguration ceremony took place at the project site, situated approximately 25 km from Rawalpindi. Syed Mohsin Naqvi, serving as the chief guest, laid the foundation stone, followed by a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction progress.

The estimated Rs 12 billion project marks a significant milestone in meeting Rawalpindi’s escalating water requirements upon its completion. The dam, strategically positioned 25 km from Rawalpindi, boasts an impressive grass/live storage capacity of 60,000/45,000 Acre-feet (AFT).

Spanning across 16,194 kanals and 14 marlas of land in Rawalpindi and Kalar Saidan, the dam stands at a towering height of 123 feet, with a length of 737 feet and an expansive catchment area covering 129 square miles.

Reports indicate that the construction progress is at 26% financially and 12% physically, with significant on-site advancements. The “Right of Way” at Dadhocha Dam has nearly been cleared, aligning with the Supreme Court’s decision, and local landowners have received compensation based on prevailing market rates.

The anticipated completion deadline for the Dadhocha Dam is November 2025. Upon its conclusion, the dam is expected to contribute a daily supply of 35 million gallons of clean water, effectively meeting the water needs of Rawalpindi and its surrounding areas.