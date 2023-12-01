Hasan Ali Reveals How They’ll Tackle Urdu-Speaking Usman Khawaja

Hasan Ali proceeded to address the challenging conditions in Australia, where South Asian teams encounter difficulties in taking wickets. It’s not limited to Pakistan; all South Asian teams find it tough to secure 20 wickets during tours in Australia. The pitches in Australia vary from those in other cricketing nations, and the local players’ familiarity with the conditions frequently presents challenges for visiting squads.

Hasan also admired the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, who recently led the team to victory in the World Test Championship and the Cricket World Cup. Hasan stated that Cummins is the standout bowler in the current Australian squad, applauding his excellence across all three formats

He emphasized the commendable skills of both Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Pat Cummins, highlighting their understanding of the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls.

In addition, Hasan mentioned the overwhelming support Pakistan received from Australian cricket fans during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. He highlighted the tremendous backing, excluding the India game, showcasing the strong support and appreciation from the Australian audience for Pakistan’s cricket team.

ALSO READ Full Schedule of Pakistan Women’s Tour of New Zealand

The three-match Test series against Australia is set to kick off on December 14 in Perth. Before that, the Green Shirts will face a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.