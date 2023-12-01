Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium Brings New Hope for PSL Fans With Its New Look

As Pakistan’s highly anticipated cricket festival approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the commencement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. The excitement is further fueled by the unveiling of the new look of Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar. Peshawar Zalmi fans are expressing their fervent desire for PSL 9 matches to be held on their home soil.

Earlier today, Peshawar Zalmi shared a video showcasing the renovated Arbab Niaz Stadium on their social media account, with the caption, “This is Our Home.”

Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars host their matches at their respective home venues. However, both Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have not had the opportunity to play at their home grounds.

While the Peshawar stadium was under construction during the last PSL season, unfortunately, no matches were held at the Arbab Niaz Stadium. Regrettably, the stadium is still not 100 percent ready for matches, and it seems unlikely that matches will be played there this time as well.

Despite these challenges, Peshawar Zalmi’s fans are eager to see their team play in Peshawar. Hopefully, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL management will consider scheduling a few matches at the Arbab Niaz Stadium in the upcoming PSL season.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi also expressed his desire for home matches in Peshawar on X (formerly Twitter) by stating, “NO MORE IFS & BUTS, WE NEED ZALMI HOME MATCHES IN PESHAWAR.”

NO MORE IFS & BUTS

WE NEED ZALMI HOME MATCHES IN PESHAWAR — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) November 29, 2023

There is another controversy emerging regarding Arbab Niaz Stadium, with certain fans expressing concern about the small size of the boundaries. Some individuals suggest that the ground appears to have only 40–50-meter boundaries.

However, based on official measurements, the straight boundary is 75 meters, which aligns with international match and T20 format standards. The ground may seem smaller in video, and live settings, it might present an ideal size for T20 gameplay.

In February 2006, the last international match held at Arbab Niaz Stadium showcased a showdown between Pakistan and India. It would be groundbreaking news if some of the upcoming PSL 9 matches are held in Peshawar, potentially adding excitement and joy to the tournament.

While the venues for PSL 9 have not been officially announced, fans of Peshawar Zalmi are hoping to receive positive news regarding matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium. If that’s not the case, a couple of exhibition matches must be hosted at the venue to allow the Zalmi fans to witness their team play at home.