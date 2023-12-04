Afghanistan Superstar Becomes Latest to Join PSL Draft

Afghanistan men’s cricket team mystery spinner, Mujeeb ur Rahman has officially signed up for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The announcement was recently made by the X, previously the Twitter, account of the Pakistan Super League.

Rahman is an impressive 22-year-old off-spinner who has played T20 league cricket in India, England, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates. He has played in over 200 T20 matches, taking 244 wickets with an outstanding average of 23.60 and an economy of 6.70

Format Matches Wickets Best Bowling Figures Average Economy Strike Rate 5 Wickets T20 227 244 5/15 23.60 6.70 21.1 2

Rahman completes the trio of Afghan spinners – Rahman, Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi – who have wreaked havoc on many international sides. At just 16 years of age, Rahman took 5 wickets in the final match of the U19 Asia Cup to win Afghanistan their first Asian event.

Mujeeb ur Rahman is a threat with the new ball, as he can spin the ball in both directions. He can bowl off-spin and make the ball go straight with the same bowling action which can cause trouble for the openers.

Rahman has represented Peshawar Zalmi in the previous editions of the PSL, but will some other franchise choose to pick him this time around?