Football Fan Stabbed to Death in France

A football fan, traveling to watch his favorite football club, Nantes FC, play Nice, was stabbed to death in the western French city of Nantes.

The unfortunate event occurred when the fans were being transported to the Beaujoire stadium before the home team’s match. According to authorities, the deceased 31-year-old was hit with a ‘bladed weapon’ in the back of his head which resulted in his death.

Nantes public prosecutor, Renaud Gaudeul, confirmed that a 35-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday, 3 December 2023, as he turned himself in at a police station. It is believed that this individual was the driver of the vehicle that was carrying the fans to the football stadium.

A similar event happened a week ago when the French football club, Brest, played against Montpellier. Brest won the match 3-1 in Montpellier’s home, on the way back, two Brest fans were left injured with projectiles targeted on their bus.

In October, Lyon’s team bus was stoned when it was approaching Marseille´s Velodrome stadium. Lyon coach, Fabio Grosso, was left with cuts on the left side of his face which had to be stitched.