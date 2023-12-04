JS Bank Inaugurates New Branch at Hala, Matiari

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, announced the opening of its new branch in Hala, Matiari, Sindh. This strategic expansion is a significant step towards the Bank’s annual expansion plan, aimed at increasing its footprint and enhancing customer service across the nation.

The branch was inaugurated by Jahangir Siddiqui, Founder of JS Group, in the presence of key regional customers. JS Banks’s President & CEO, Basir Shamsie, alongside senior management, were also present at the inauguration.

This launch underscores the Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth in key markets.

Jahangir Siddiqui, in his address, emphasized the importance of continual expansion and said that through such growth, JS Bank is enhancing its network across underserved areas, bringing cutting-edge banking services closer to customers and enabling financial inclusion.

Basir Shamsie stated: “The new Hala branch will provide a wide range of financial services designed to meet the diverse needs of both personal and SME clients. This expansion will also contribute to the economic development of the region.”

The branch will offer comprehensive services, including retail banking, Agri and SME lending, consumer loans, and more. It will drive local economic activities by providing tailored financial solutions.