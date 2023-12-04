PCB Grants NOCs to 3 Pakistani Stars for Big Bash League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan for their participation in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

The PCB has finally issued the NOC to Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir for the BBL, optimizing player workload and aligning with the national team’s future commitments. After considering the game time and the national requirements of these players, the PCB has sanctioned limited NOCs.

According to the NOCs, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir are set to participate in five BBL matches each, while Zaman Khan has received clearance for four matches. These encounters are scheduled to unfold between 7th December and 28th December 2023 in Australia.

The decision reflects the PCB’s commitment to maintaining the players’ workload while also allowing them to participate in different events around the world. Importantly, all three players are expected to return promptly for national duty in next month as Pakistan will line up against New Zealand in a T20I series, starting on 12th January 2024.