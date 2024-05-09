Saim Ayub Reveals Pakistan is Not Focused on the India Clash in T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan’s opening batter, Saim Ayub, has expressed his views on the national team’s upcoming challenges and the team’s determination to lift the T20 World Cup trophy in June.

Speaking on a media talk show, Saim Ayub stated, “I feel the team expects a lot from me. I regret not playing a big innings in the home series against New Zealand. However, to say that I am under pressure is not true at all. The fact is that the national team’s focus is more on lifting the World Cup trophy than on winning a single match against India, however, the entire world’s attention is indeed focused on the Pakistan-India match on June 9.”

While speaking about his no-look shot, he said that executing it during the game involves a lot of risk. It’s not as easy, as it seems, the start of playing the shirt was not according to the plan, it just happened suddenly. He was looking for a place to make runs and in a match, he tried this and the start was there.

The Peshawar Zalmi batter said that if he doesn’t perform, his parents get more worried regarding his performance, as they want him to win matches for the Pakistan team.

Saim stated that he is trying his best to improve on his journey to become a match-winner for Pakistan and believes that he will surely succeed.

“I want to become a match winner, there is no poor bowler in the sport, every bowler runs from his mark to take wickets.”

While commenting on the tour to Australia, he said, “In the Sydney Test, Mitchell Starc said to me that today you will be going back to the pavilion on zero, to which I said to him that it seems like you are throwing the ball at a medium pace today, which made him extremely agitated.”

In PSL season 9, he was one of the most consistent performers for Peshawar Zalmi as he accumulated 345 runs in 11 innings and was one of the top 5 run-scorers in the league.

The 21-year-old left-handed batter has played one Test and 17 T20I matches for Pakistan.