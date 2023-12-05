English Premier League Signs Mega TV Deal Worth $8.5 Billion

The English Premier League has signed a new television (TV) deal which amounts to $8.45 billion for domestic rights. The deal initiates from the 2025/26 season and is an upgrade from the previous deal.

The announcement was made on Monday, 4 December 2023, and it is expected that the deal will run across four seasons including the 2025/26 season.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports won the rights to broadcast the matches, as Sky pledged to televise at least 215 matches per season, while TNT got a share of 52 matches. The existing deal stood at approximately $5 billion across three years, while there were 200 matches pledged in it.

Richard Masters, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Premier League (PL), termed the new deal proof of the league’s popularity. He gave credit to the competitive matches and breathtaking atmosphere at stadiums every week to play a part in finalizing this deal. The private TV channels also received positive feedback on their top-quality coverage.

This new deal comes in the backdrop of PL’s international rights surpassing the domestic rights last year. This is a testament to the fact that international audiences prefer to watch PL consistently.