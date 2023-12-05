Finance Ministry Releases Rs. 17.4 Billion to ECP For General Elections

The Finance division has released Rs. 17 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the conduct of general elections in the country.

As per the Finance Division statement, It has released Rs. 17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan in addition to Rs. 10.0 billion released in July 2023 for the conduct of general elections in the country.

This brings the total released amount to Rs. 27.4 billion for holding general elections.

The Finance Division remains committed to the provision of funds as and when required by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the statement added.

This comes after the ECP warned of taking the government to court due to the non-provision of funds allocated for the upcoming General Elections. Sources told ProPakistani on Monday that the Finance Secretary was summoned by the Chief Election Commissioner for reconciliation.

The Finance Secretary assured at the time that funds would be released to the ECP in the next two days.

Notably, a substantial sum of Rs. 42 billion has been earmarked for the general elections in the current fiscal year’s budget. Today, a little over Rs. 17 billion in funds have been disbursed for ECP as it prepares for elections scheduled for February 2024.