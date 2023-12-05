Food Delivery Rider Killed During Street Crime in Karachi

In the vicinity of North Nazimabad in Karachi, a tragic incident unfolded as a private company’s food delivery rider lost his life while resisting a robbery attempt.

Initial reports indicate that the assailants, attempting to rob the delivery rider, resorted to violence, shooting him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim had been serving as a delivery rider for the past 1.5 years and was a resident of North Karachi Sector 7D.

While police officials initially cast doubt on the nature of the incident being a mere robbery resistance, further investigations are currently underway.

This unfortunate event follows a concerning trend of rising street crimes in Karachi, with criminals displaying brazen acts of violence in public spaces.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the challenges faced by delivery riders and the broader issue of street crimes affecting citizens’ safety on busy streets and roads.