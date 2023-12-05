Gwadar Gets Pak-China Friendship Hospital and Desalination Plant

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar inaugurated the Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and a seawater desalination plant in Gwadar on Monday.

During the ceremony, he encouraged the people of Balochistan, particularly the youth, to seize the developmental opportunities arising in their province through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal ministers Sami Saeed and Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Mardan Domki, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, and officials from both countries attended the event.

Kakar highlighted the positive impact of CPEC, citing reduced travel durations across the province. He urged skill development to partake in the anticipated $36 trillion trade around China.

He noted China’s transformative journey, lifting millions from poverty, and acknowledged its positive influence on Pakistan, particularly Balochistan.

The desalination plant and a 150-bed hospital in Gwadar aim to address water scarcity and enhance healthcare.

Kakar thanked the Chinese ambassador for additional projects and assured security for Chinese workers, emphasizing the commitment of Pakistan’s security forces.

He directed efforts to connect the Northern Zone to the main grid to address electricity challenges, expressing optimism about Gwadar’s rapid development as a trade hub.