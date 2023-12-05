Italian Tourist Commits Suicide in Peshawar

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 5, 2023 | 12:20 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a tragic incident unfolded as a foreign tourist from Italy was discovered lifeless in an apartment within a private housing society.

The Italian national, who had been granted a tourist visa by Pakistani authorities on October 9, was found deceased in the confines of the residential complex.

ALSO READ

According to the police, the individual had been residing in the private housing society, and the circumstances surrounding the demise are being classified as a ‘suicide.’

This distressing incident has raised concerns and highlights the need for thorough investigations into the factors leading to the foreign tourist’s death in Peshawar.

ALSO READ

Authorities are working to gather more details to shed light on the events preceding this unfortunate incident.

ProPK Staff

lens

Godzilla and King Kong Team Up in ‘The New Empire’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>