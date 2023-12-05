Italian Tourist Commits Suicide in Peshawar

In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a tragic incident unfolded as a foreign tourist from Italy was discovered lifeless in an apartment within a private housing society.

The Italian national, who had been granted a tourist visa by Pakistani authorities on October 9, was found deceased in the confines of the residential complex.

According to the police, the individual had been residing in the private housing society, and the circumstances surrounding the demise are being classified as a ‘suicide.’

This distressing incident has raised concerns and highlights the need for thorough investigations into the factors leading to the foreign tourist’s death in Peshawar.

Authorities are working to gather more details to shed light on the events preceding this unfortunate incident.